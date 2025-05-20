William and Kate named among Time’s 100 most influential philanthropists

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made it onto Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential philanthropists.

William and Kate are named in the Innovators category where they are hailed by the US publication for modernising royal philanthropy.

The Time100 Philanthropy 2025 is described as “the 100 most influential people shaping the future of giving at a pivotal moment”.

“Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, are less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues,” the article said, citing their focus on causes such as homelessness, mental health and the environment.

It added: “Crucial to the Waleses’ approach is aligning social imperatives with sound business strategies and building corporate alliances to expand their reach.”

It refers to the princess’s business task force which suggested last year that investing in early childhood programmes could create an additional £45.5 billion for the UK economy each year.

Also named as top philanthropists were David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Melinda French Gates, singer Dolly Parton and actor Michael Sheen.

The prince and princess made an official appearance together at a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, where they met guests from their patronages, military affiliations and passion projects.

There was no appearance however in this year’s Time100 list for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who describe themselves on their sussex.com site as “shaping the future through business and philanthropy”.

Harry and Meghan were previously named among Time’s most influential people in 2021, when they appeared on the cover of the magazine.

The Time article contained a disclosure that its owners and co-chairs Marc and Lynne Benioff have supported the prince and princess’s Royal Foundation in the past.