The Prince of Wales is set to stand alongside a host of world leaders, including President-elect Donald Trump, to mark the official reopening of the Notre Dame.

William will step in for his father, the King, for the event in Paris on Saturday, five years after the iconic cathedral was badly damaged by a fire.

A palace spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales will travel to Paris tomorrow to attend the ceremony marking the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

“His Royal Highness is travelling at the request of His Majesty’s Government on behalf of the United Kingdom.”

More than 1,500 guests will be present at the Saturday service, which will be led by the Catholic archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich.

Ulrich will first reopen Notre Dame’s great doors — by tapping them with his crosier, or bishop’s staff, which was made with pieces of the cathedral roof that collapsed in the inferno.

open image in gallery Mr Trump and dozens of heads of state and government have accepted invitations from French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the ceremony ( AFP via Getty Images )

After the door-opening rites, Ulrich will then reawaken the Notre Dame’s great organ, which hasn’t been heard in public since the blaze coated the nearly 8,000 pipes with toxic dust released when the lead roofing burned.

Alongside the prince will be Trump, who is set to take office in January following his victory in the US election last month.

Trump was serving his first term in office when the blaze ravaged the cathedral commenting on social media at the time: “So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out?”

The reopening of the gothic cathedral, originally built in 1345 will span over two days.

William is not expected to partake in Sunday’s events, which will feature an inaugural Mass and special rites to consecrate the main altar.

Though William is stepping up in place of the King, Charles said earlier this week that he was “delighted” to see the renovations come to completion.

open image in gallery France Notre Dame Then and Now ( Copyright 2019, 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Millions around the globe looked on in horror when the medieval cathedral went up in flames in 2019, destroying most of the wood, metal roof and spire.

Around 600 firefighters worked tirelessly for 15 hours to bring the fire under control, though it is still unclear was sparked it.

Impressively, it has been reconstructed in just five years by a £580m effort, with 2,000 stone masons, carpenters, roofers, foundry workers, art experts, sculptors and engineers coming together.

A televised tour of the renovated building was aired last week, with French President Macron telling viewers: “The shock of the reopening will be as great as that of the fire, but it will be a shock of hope.”