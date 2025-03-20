Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Estonia for the start of a two-day visit to show support for UK troops guarding Nato’s border with Russia.

Prince William began his trip on Thursday by sitting down for talks in the capital Talinn with Estonia’s president Alar Karis, who has been prominent among those giving military equipment and political support to Ukraine.

William is travelling to Estonia predominantly in his role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Mercian Regiment – which is taking over Nato defence duties in the country from the Royal Dragoon Guards.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales met Estonian president Alar Karis at the Estonian presidential office in Tallinn ( REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool )

On the second day of the visit, the royal will travel to attend a handover ceremony at the Tapa Army Base, which houses the UK’s largest permanent overseas deployment. There are around 800 British service personnel in total in Estonia.

William will meet both soldiers from his regiment and Estonian troops based at Tapa, where forces are stationed ready to defend Nato’s eastern flank.

British forces are deployed to Estonia and Poland under Operation Cabrit, the UK’s contribution to Nato’s Forward Land Forces in the two countries.

Estonia’s defence minster Hanno Pevkur told ITV News: “The reality is we cannot change our neighbour – our neighbour is very hostile towards its neighbours, this is our response to how Russia is acting at the moment.”

William’s visit comes as Europe’s major nations – including the UK – prepare to step up spending on their armed forces in response to the changing world order ushered in by US president Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin’s Russia is seen as a growing threat in the region following its three-year long invasion of Ukraine, and the Baltic states bordering Russia – Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia – appear increasingly concerned by their neighbour.

Following his talks with Mr Karis on Thursday, Prine William will also visit a school founded by the Ministry of Education and Research of Estonia in May 2022 to respond to the war in Ukraine.

He will meet teachers from Ukraine to hear about their experiences at the school, and how they have helped students settle in Tallinn and looked after their mental wellbeing.

The prince founded his Earthshot Prize to help recognise and scale-up solutions to repair the planet, and he will also attend an event to learn about renewable energy start-ups.

Additional reporting by PA