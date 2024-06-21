Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Prince of Wales has been spotted catching up with a One Direction star and his old friend the King of Denmark as he cheered England.

Prince William watched as the Three Lions drew 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt for their second game of Euro 2024.

Before kick-off, the future monarch was seen walking side by side with singer Louis Tomlinson, best known for being a former member of boyband One Direction.

William was seen asking the 32-year-old a question to which he replied, with a pint in hand: “I am, yeah.”

The prince, who turns 42 today, was also seen chatting and laughing with King Frederik X,who was there to support the opposing team, in the crowd as the pair were filmed having an enthusiastic conversation.

The prince was seen chatting and laughing with King Frederik X ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Frederik, 56, became king less than a year ago after the surprise abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II. In 2011, William and Kate undertook joint engagements in Denmark with Frederik and his wife, Queen Mart, and Kate visited Denmark last year on a solo trip.

The pair shook hands with one another as the game came to a close, after England lost their early 1-0 lead to the Danish team in Germany.

The pair shook hands with one another as the game came to a close ( Adam Davy/PA Wire )

Despite the lacklustre score, both monarch’s spirits will be high as both teams are still in the driving seat to qualify from the group.

Long-time football fan William, who is also the President of the FA, remained enthusiastic throughout the match, wearing a suit and striped tie. Frederik was in an open-collar white shirt and blazer at the German arena.

The Prince of Wales in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024 match ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

The Prince of Wales was also snapped shaking hands with Uefa treasurer David Gill.

William is an Aston Villa fan and he presented shirts to the England men’s squad before the team left for Germany, making a surprise visit to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent.

He attended the game alone, as the Princess of Wales is away from public duties while she continues her treatment for cancer.

Kate returned briefly to the limelight at Trooping the Colour last weekend, marking King Charles’ official birthday, with William and their three children.

In a personal message to the nation, the princess revealed that although she is making good progress, she is “not out of the woods yet”.

Kate said she has good and bad days, and is facing a few more months of chemotherapy.