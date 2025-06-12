William praises rangers who ‘take on’ poachers to protect endangered rhinos
The Prince of Wales commended rangers who are fighting for the survival of the ‘awe-inspiring’ animals
Prince William has drawn attention to the critical poaching crisis endangering rhinos, describing the situation as "devastating."
In the introduction to the fourth episode of his wildlife documentary series, Guardians, the Prince of Wales commended the dedication of rangers in South Africa’s Kruger National Park. The series highlights the conservation efforts of rangers worldwide.
The 10-minute film features head ranger Cathy Dreyer and her teams working to combat poaching, as well as caregivers Felicia and Lucas, who are raising orphaned rhino calves.
William stated, "Around the world, rangers work steadily on the front lines of conservation.
“In South Africa’s iconic Kruger National Park and surrounding areas, rangers are confronting a devastating rhino poaching crisis that threatens the survival of this awe-inspiring species.
“Amongst the teams are unsung heroes like Cathy, Felicia and Lucas – guardians who are not only taking on poachers, but also caring for the baby orphaned rhinos they leave behind.
“Their stories show hope can prevail through dedication, care and courage, even in the face of enormous challenges.”
With just over 2,000 white and only around 250 black rhinos left in the Kruger National Park, it is feared the poaching crisis will lead to the extinction of the species in the next few decades if left unchallenged.
The Guardians series, created by The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife programme, is available to watch on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social channels, with episodes also be screened at Adventure Cinema locations across the UK.
Featuring an introduction by the Prince of Wales in each episode, the six-part series aims to raise awareness and appreciation for these often-unsung heroes. The prince recently praised Sir David Attenborough as the inspiration behind the new series.
Each episode showcases rangers engaged in diverse and challenging roles, from safeguarding snow leopards in the Indian Himalayas to defending marine life in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez and protecting elephants and gorillas in the Central African Republic.
