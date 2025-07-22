Prince William and Harry’s cousin found dead at her family home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin who was found dead at her family home was a “darling daughter” and “incredible sister”, a tribute said.

Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche, who was the granddaughter of Princess Diana’s uncle, was found dead by her mother and sister at her home in Norton, near Malmesbury in Wiltshire, on July 14.

The 20-year-old had been studying English Literature at Durham University and was found after she had been packing for a trip away with friends.

An inquest was opened at Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court on Sunday and adjourned until October 25. There are no suspicious circumstances or third-party involvement, police said.

open image in gallery Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche was the granddaughter of Princess Diana ’s uncle (John Stillwell/PA) ( PA Wire )

A coroner told The Independent the cause of death was a “traumatic head injury”.

A death notice in the Yorkshire Post said: “Roche, Rosie Jeanne Burke. Died on Monday 14th July 2025.

“Darling daughter of Hugh and Pippa, incredible sister to Archie and Agatha, granddaughter to Derek and Rae Long.

“Private family funeral. A memorial service will be held at a later date.”

The first-year student was a descendant of the Barons Fermoy and the eldest child of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche, 53, and his wife the former Phillipa Kate Victoria Long.

Ms Roche’s grandfather was the 5th Baron Fermoy – Princess Diana’s uncle – who died in 1984.

Professor Wendy Powers, the principal of University College, said staff and students are “extremely saddened” by her death.

She said: “Rosie had settled into the University and College beautifully and had lots of friends.

“She was loved for her creativity, energy, her love of books, poetry and travel among many other talents. She will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Rosie’s family and friends, and we are offering support to those affected at this extremely difficult time”.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the death of Ms Roche.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “There are no suspicious circumstances, and our thoughts are with her family.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected at this terrible time.”

Ms Roche’s death comes after Thomas Kingston, Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband, died from a head injury, with a gun found near his body at his parents' home in the Cotswolds, last February.

In January an inquest heard he had been prescribed drugs to treat depression by a GP at the Royal Mews Surgery, a practice at Buckingham Palace, after struggling to sleep following stress at work.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.