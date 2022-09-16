Prince William and Harry to stand at head and foot of Queen’s coffin at vigil
King Charles makes decision to allow youngest son to wear uniform on Friday evening
Eight of the Queen’s grandchildren will stand vigil beside her coffin in Westminster Hall on Saturday night, royal sources have confirmed.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, both in uniform at the King’s request, will stand at the head and foot of the Queen’s coffin respectively.
The other grandchildren will be in morning suits and dark formal dresses with decorations.
Prince William will be flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, the children of the Princess Royal.
Prince Harry will be with the Duke of York’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
The Earl of Wessex’s children Lady Louise and Viscount Severn will stand near the middle of their grandmother’s coffin.
The grandchildren, at the King’s invitation, are said to be very keen to pay their respects – just as their parents are doing on Friday evening.
Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had earlier been denied the chance to wear his military uniform because he is no longer a working royal.
Despite being a former Army officer, he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall for lying in state.
An exception had been made for the disgraced Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal but will wear his military uniform as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen when he stands guard around her coffin during a vigil with his siblings on Friday evening.
