The Prince and Princess of Wales visited a village pub to discuss the importance of community-run facilities.

The Gothenburg, known locally as The Goth, is a community-run pub in Fallin, a former mining village near Stirling in Scotland.

The couple met publican Rob Donaldson, who took over in 2013, and William spoke about community value. As William left, Mr Donaldson handed him a Guinness glass with the Goth logo and shares in the pub.

He said: “It’s just made my day. It’s made my year.”

Mr Donaldson said his high moment running the pub has previously just been “keeping it alive for the community”.

However today, he said: “That’s just topped it, by the way, meeting a future king. Absolutely fantastic.”

open image in gallery Prince William shared a pint with publican Rob Donaldson at The Goth ( Rachel Keenan/PA )

Founded in 1910, The Goth is one of the few remaining pubs in Scotland still run under the Gothenburg system, which uses profits from pubs and drinking establishments to fund community projects.

The royal couple were told that 95 per cent of the pub’s profits are donated to community causes, from families in need and food banks to local charities and hospices.

They also met local people and Kate talked to teachers about anxieties that schools face and how intertwined the school is with the community.

open image in gallery Prince William and Princess Kate meet people at 'The Gothenburg', known locally as 'The Goth', a community-run pub in the former mining village of Fallin, near Stirling ( Reuters )

Their visit came as the pair tried curling during a visit to Team GB Olympic and Paralympic teams ahead of the Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March.

Kate and Prince William took to the ice at the National Curling Academy in Stirling, later speaking to locals at the sports centre and telling children about their curling experience.

Bruce Mouat, skip of the men’s curling team and one half of the mixed doubles, said: “It was wonderful, really nice that they came to wish us good luck for the next month we are about to embark on, both of them were lovely and willing to curl.”

open image in gallery The royal couple were told that 95 per cent of the pub’s profits are donated to community causes, from families in need and food banks to local charities and hospices ( PA Wire )

Curling, which dates back to 16th-century Scotland, has since become one of Team GB and Paralympics GB’s most successful winter sports, earning six Olympic medals and two Paralympic medals to date.