Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Prince William says 2024 was hardest year of his life after King and Kate’s cancer battles

Prince of Wales saw both his wife and father diagnosed with cancer last year

Harriette Boucher
Friday 26 September 2025 10:46 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Eugene Levy and Prince William appear together on The Reluctant Traveller

Prince William has called 2024 the ‘hardest year of his life’ after both Kate Middleton and King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales was seen confiding in Schitt’s Creek co-creator Eugene Levy, who was invited to Windsor Castle to film part of his new series.

The trailer for season three of The Reluctant Traveller shows the pair sharing a pint and walking around the grounds of Windsor Palace together.

The Prince of Wales said: “I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had, life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are”.

Prince William invited Mr Levy to Windsor Palace when he was filming in the UK
Prince William invited Mr Levy to Windsor Palace when he was filming in the UK (AppleTV+)

The trailer revealed that Mr Levy received a letter, on Kensington Palace paper, from the Prince of Wales in January. It read: 'Dear Eugene, I heard that your travels have brought you to the UK and I wondered if you might like to see Windsor Castle?

'If you're free at 10 tomorrow, why don't you pop down to the castle for a private tour. Would be great to see you! With best wishes.'

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, which she described as a “rollercoaster”.

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March last year
Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March last year (Independent TV)

On a visit to Essex hospital in July, she said: “It is a life-changing experience both for the individual patient, but also for the families as well – and actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don’t necessarily, particularly when it’s the first time, you don’t appreciate how much impact it is going to have.”

She confirmed she was in remission in January after facing a nine-month battle and undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

King Charles was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and continues to undergo treatment.

William has previously said the experience of both his wife and father being diagnosed with cancer was “brutal”.

The episode with Prince William will air on 3 October
The episode with Prince William will air on 3 October (AppleTV+)

Levy asked Prince William what he liked to do when he was at home. “Sleep,” he said. "When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life."

In a previous trailer, the Prince of Wales jokingly asked Levy: “Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?” “That’s the bucket,” Levy replied.

Aside from sharing a drink, the pair also take a tour around the castle grounds. “We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere,” Prince William told Mr Levy.

The start of the third season of Mr Levy’s Apple TV+ travel series was released last week. The season was launched in 2023 and has since followed Levy as he jets around the world.

Season three will also see Levy joined by the likes of Grammy Award-winner Michael Buble, K-Pop boy band NOWZ, and former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid. The episode featuring the Prince of Wales will air on 3 October.

