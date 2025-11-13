Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William has officially unveiled a crucial new road leading to a Cornish football club, a project he personally championed to replace a notoriously pothole-ridden lane.

The Prince of Wales, a keen football enthusiast and patron of the FA, initiated a consortium to transform access for Mousehole AFC.

He acted after learning of significant challenges faced by staff, visiting teams, and supporters due to traffic congestion, vehicle damage, and logistical issues.

During his visit to Mousehole AFC, near Land’s End in the village of Paul, William was informed the road’s construction took just four weeks.

He light-heartedly joked with the contractors that their efficiency might now set a new expectation.

Expressing gratitude, William told them: "Thanks guys I really appreciate what you have done for the club and the community.

“It’s in a grey area, it’s hard for the club to get funding, but by working together it got done."

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, visited Mousehole AFC

They told him the road has also brought new people from Penzance to the games.

William replied: “You were stuck for years, but not any more.”

William took action after reading last year that the most westerly club in the English leagues was rising up the ranks despite the state of its road.

The football club is not on Duchy of Cornwall land but it is in a remote Cornish community that the prince, who is also Duke of Cornwall, wanted to personally support.

The prince and his Duchy of Cornwall estate worked with CRH, a building materials group, to see if they could develop a solution.

About 250 people, including local children, welcomed William.

He met club members, supporters and players and was mobbed by the under-10 players, who all wanted to shake his hand and have their photo taken with him.

Football fan William, who is also patron of the FA, stepped in to kick off the consortium to transform access to Mousehole AFC, after hearing that staff, visiting teams and supporters were facing traffic congestion, damaged vehicles and logistical headaches

Board member Norma Richardson has been a supporter and seller at the club for more than 30 years. Her sons played for the club as youngsters and she ended up coaching one of the teams.

She said: “This is a small club, what brought me here was our boys playing football. It may be a small club but it feels like a big family.”

Simon Taylor from the club said the road has brought people together and now about 200 people watch the Seagulls in action.

He said: “I can’t put into words what this new road means for the club. It makes such a massive difference.

“There used to be congestion in the village leading up to the grounds. It wasn’t great even for the home supporters coming to the home games.

“But as a result the attendance level has gone up by 50 people.”

He added: “It’s amazing. A lot of our new supporters are coming on board. They have become volunteers on match days and other days. It has brought a lot of people together, the club. It’s just fantastic.”

The football club is not on Duchy of Cornwall land but it is in a remote Cornish community that the prince, who is also Duke of Cornwall, wanted to personally support

Mr Taylor said that William had seemed “keen, enthused and so passionate”, adding: “You can tell he loves his football.

“What he did on the pitch with the players and the youngsters is incredible.

“The way he talked to the contractors who helped make the new road happen was brilliant. It was like he knew all about it – which is remarkable.

“I am a very happy man today.”

Mousehole AFC are in Southern League Division One South and play at Trungle Parc.

Mousehole (pronounced Mowzel), is home to about 500 people, but its team is playing against towns with populations 50 times that.