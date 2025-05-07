Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to the rangers who dedicate their lives to protecting wildlife, following the tragic deaths of two scouts in Mozambique.

Domingos Daude and Fernando Paolo Wirsone were killed last week in an attack within the Niassa Special Reserve, according to the Prince's United for Wildlife (UFW) organization. UFW combats the illegal wildlife trade and supports rangers on the front lines of conservation.

The attack also left ranger Mario Cristovao injured, and two other scouts are still missing. The incident underscores the immense risks and sacrifices made by those working to protect endangered species from poaching and trafficking.

The Niassa Special Reserve, where the attack occurred, is Mozambique's largest protected area and a vital habitat for diverse wildlife. It is also a target for poachers seeking ivory, rhino horn, and other valuable animal products.

The Prince of Wales, through his UFW initiative, has been a vocal advocate for increased protection for rangers and wildlife. The organization works to unite conservation organizations, law enforcement agencies, and governments to combat the illegal wildlife trade.

In a personally signed message on X, William called their jobs “one of the most dangerous” in the world.

“This attack is yet another brutal reminder of the immense sacrifices made by those protecting our natural world,” he said.

“The reality is that being a ranger has become one of the most dangerous jobs on the planet.

“My thoughts are with all those affected and their families. W”

He reposted a UFW statement which said: “Our heartfelt condolences go to the families and colleagues of Domingos and Fernando as well as the severely injured scout Mario Cristovao who we hope makes a full recovery.

“Our thoughts are also with the families of the two scouts that remain unaccounted for, we pray for their safe return and know the team in Niassa are doing everything possible to find them.

“Rangers are on the frontline of nature protection, and these devastating acts of violence are a stark reminder of the grave danger these individuals face on a daily basis.

“This highlights the critical need to increase our efforts to support the crucial work of nature’s guardians.”

open image in gallery Derek Littleton, Conservation Manager at Northern Mozambique's Niassa National Reserve, on the desperate need for action

In November last year, the prince announced a new life insurance cover for rangers who safeguard Africa’s wildlife.

In his keynote speech at the UFW summit, William described the workers as “guardians of our planet’s most precious resources” as he outlined the five-year Ranger Welfare and Standards Initiative, providing 10,000 rangers working across Africa with access to the financial scheme.

He said: “Rangers are fundamental if we are to meet our global conservation targets for 2030 and prevent the dangerous tipping points that threaten our planet.

“These people do far more than protect wildlife. They are educators. They are community supporters. And they help regulate the sustainable use of natural resources.”

The future king is royal patron of the Africa-based wildlife charity Tusk Trust and in 2022 he paid tribute to “committed and brave” ranger Anton Mzimba who was shot and killed outside his home that year.