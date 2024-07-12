Princess Anne smiles as she returns to royal duties for first time since horse injury

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Princess Anne was all smiles as she made a surprise return to duty this afternoon almost three weeks after she was hospitalised from being kicked by a horse.

The Princess Royal, 73, sustained concussion and minor injuries as a result of the incident on her Gatcombe Park estate on June 23.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene and the princess subsequently spent five nights in a Bristol hospital as she recovered.

The Palace said that today’s appearance marks a “gradual” return to duties.

Anne is attending the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College this afternoon, which is marking its 55th anniversary this year.

She became the RDA’s Patron back in 1971 before taking on the role of President in 1986.

Chief executive Michael Bishop said: “We are honoured to welcome the Princess Royal to our flagship event the RDA National Championships, at which we are celebrating our 55th anniversary and delighted that she has chosen to join us as she returns to royal duties.

“As our president, the princess holds a very special place in the hearts of the entire RDA community and has helped us celebrate many significant milestones and provided invaluable support for over five decades.”

The princess appeared delighted to be back at work ( Getty Images )

The Princess Royal is said to be making a ‘gradual’ return to work ( Getty Images )

As an experienced horsewoman, it has been widely reported that the princess’s recent injuries will not deter her from interacting with the animals.

This is not her first horse-related injury and she previously suffered concussion while riding in the 1976 Olympic Games.

Following the incident, Anne’s upcoming engagements were postponed and she was forced to miss the Japanese state visit and a planned trip to Canada.

The Palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

Her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, later thanked staff at the hospital for their care.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” he said.

The princess, who is widely considered to be one of the royal family’s hardest-working members, has already attended over 200 engagements this year so far.

She was released from hospital two weeks ago today, on 28 June.

Anne is widely considered to be one of the hardest-working royals ( Cameron Smith/PA Wire )

Princess Anne showed off her riding skills at this year’s Trooping the Colour ( Getty Images )

The princess released a statement expressing her frustration at being unable to attend her planned Canada trip, which was in commemoration of the First World War.

She said: “It is with deep regret that I am unable to be with you today, as you commemorate the brave efforts and sacrifices of the members of the Newfoundland Regiment who went into battle on the first day of the Somme.

“I have fond memories of joining you in 2016, on the 99th occasion that the people of this Island commemorated the Battle of Beaumont Hamel, and I am deeply saddened that I’m unable to join you again, and I send you my warmest best wishes on this special day of commemoration.”