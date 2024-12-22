Princess Beatrice changes Christmas plans on medical advice
The King’s niece has received medical advice and been guided not to travel long distances
Princess Beatrice will be joining the royal family at Sandringham this Christmas after changing her travel plans due to medical advice, it is understood.
Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child due in early spring and were planning on spending the festive period overseas with the princess’ in-laws.
But she has received medical advice and been guided not to travel long distances.
The royal baby will be a little brother or sister for the couple’s three-year-old daughter Sienna, and Mr Mapelli Mozzi’s son and Beatrice’s stepson, eight-year-old Wolfie.
A large number of royals will be guests of the King and Queen at Sandringham on Christmas Day, with the Prince of Wales revealing recently 45 people will be “all in one room” at the royal residence.
Missing will be Beatrice’s father the Duke of York, who is staying away amid the controversy surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.
Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and her family are planning on spending Christmas with her in-laws.