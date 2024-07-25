Princess Diana’s ‘intimate’ letters to former housekeeper up for auction

Support truly

More than a dozen personal letters and cards from Princess Diana to her family’s former housekeeper are set to go under the hammer.

Diana sent the previously unseen notes to Violet Collison, who she affectionately called Collie, the head housekeeper at Park House on Sandringham Estate where Diana spent her childhood years.

Collie witnessed the births of four Spencer children, including Diana, and remained close with the family until her death in 2013 at the age of 89.

The collection, being auctioned at Sworders in Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex, reveals a unique insight into crucial stages at the princess’ royal life.

The correspondence spans from before her marriage to Charles, through to the early years of Prince William and Harry’s lives.

The letter marked with the latest date is a Christmas and New Year’s card dated to 1994. It features a sweet picture of Diana with Prince William and Harry.

One notable item is a double-sided letter written on Buckingham Palace notepaper, dated 8 July 8 1981, just three weeks before the Royal Wedding.

In it, she remarks: “everyone frantically busy here doing last minute decorations ... the bride to be has remained quite calm!”

This letter, in its original envelope addressed in Diana’s hand, is expected to fetch £800-1,200.

Another letter, hand-written from Kensington Palace on September 25 1984, Diana thanked Collie for a gift to Harry.

She noted that “William adores his little brother & spends the entire time pouring an endless supply of hugs & kisses over Harry”.

Most of the letters to Collie are thank-you notes for Christmas and birthday presents given to Diana and her children, Prince Harry and Prince William. These notes often include a line or two about Diana’s life at the time.

Also up for auction is Collie’s invitation to the Royal Wedding on 29 July 1981, and ticket for her funeral on 6 September 1997.

Collie was the head housekeeper to John Spencer, Viscount Althorp, and his wife, Frances Ruth Roche, at Park House on the Sandringham Estate and played a significant role in the Spencer household.

Diana grew up in the house, which was originally designed in 1863 for King Edward VII, and built on the Sandringham grounds.

Many years later, the property was be leased out to the Spencer family. Diana was born there in 1961 and spent the first 14 years of her life there.

After the Spencers’ marriage ended, she followed Frances to London in 1967, working for Frances and her second husband Peter Shand Kydd until her retirement in 1973.