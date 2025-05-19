Princess Eugenie reflects on her scoliosis diagnosis and spinal surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Princess Eugenie has opened up about her childhood scoliosis surgery while visiting a hospital in support of patients with spinal injuries.

The 35-year-old royal, a patron of Horatio’s Garden, which creates peaceful garden spaces for spinal injury patients, visited the charity’s Salisbury District Hospital location this week.

“Horatio’s Garden’s mission is to reach every spinal injuries unit in the UK. I’m happy to be on that journey with them. It needs to happen,” she told the Telegraph.

Princess Eugenie - who is 12th in line to the throne - then reflected on her own surgery at age 12 and recalled her recovery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore, where she spent 10 days on her back after surgeons inserted titanium rods into her spine to correct curvature caused by scoliosis.

“I couldn’t get out of bed or do anything for myself”, she said, adding that she felt “very embarrassed” ahead of the operation and later struggled with the emotional impact of post-surgery care.

It was four months before she was able to return to school.

She also spoke about the emotional impact of surgery, recalling how it was her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, who helped her see her surgical scar as a “badge of honour”.

Eugenie said: “She’d (Sarah) turn me around and say, ‘my daughter is superhuman, you’ve got to check out her scar’.”

At her 2018 wedding, Eugenie wore a dress that revealed her scar to raise awareness of scoliosis.

Symptoms of scoliosis NHS Signs of scoliosis include: a visibly curved spine

leaning to 1 side

uneven shoulders

1 shoulder or hip sticking out

the ribs sticking out on 1 side

clothes not fitting well

Eugenie said she often received messages from anxious parents whose children are about to undergo spinal surgery, and she makes a point of offering encouragement and reassurance to help them through the experience.

She added: “I tell them not to feel ashamed, not just of the scar but of the whole experience; bed pans, the lot.”

Now a working mother of two, Eugenie juggles charity work alongside her role at international gallery Hauser & Wirth and said she and sister Beatrice feel a strong sense of duty to help others because of guidance from their grandmother, the late Queen.

She said: “My mum always taught me that giving back to others is the most important thing in life.

“Bea and I feel very strongly about this.

“My grandmother’s sense of duty was also instilled from a young age; we watched my parents, my granny and other family members working very hard.”