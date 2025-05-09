Kate receives new honour: A rose inspired by her cancer healing journey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has received a new honour after completing her cancer treatment.

A rose has been named after her to highlight the healing power that nature can have.

The flower, Catherine’s Rose, has been named by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Funds from its sale will go towards The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kate underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

In September, she announced she had completed her treatment, and in January 2025, she revealed she was in remission.

Catherine’s Rose is a floribunda variety, bred by Harkness Roses.

It has coral-pink petals and is said to smell like mango and Turkish Delight.

open image in gallery Catherine’s Rose has been named to raise awareness of the role that spending time outdoors plays in supporting people’s mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing ( PA Media )

The RHS said it will thrive in a mixed border, as a hedge, in a large container or in a rose bed.

“As well as supporting the incredible work of The Royal Marsden, Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal,” RHS director general Clare Matterson said.

“We know how important this message is as every day we see how accessing nature and being outside is vital for our health and happiness.

“Crucially too, Harkness Roses has done a wonderful job breeding this spectacular rose that is going to bring so much joy to all our nation’s gardeners and keep our precious pollinators buzzing too. It’s a really special rose.”

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales completed her cancer treatment in September 2024 ( AP )

Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a specialist cancer centre, The Royal Marsden’s mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience.

“Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques which make such a difference to patient care.”

The roses will be available to purchase on roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk from Friday, with a bare root rose costing £29.99 and a potted plant priced at £34.99.

There will be 15,000 Catherine’s Rose available in 2025 and for every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.