RHS announces new rose named after Princess Kate
The rose is now available to buy
The Princess of Wales has received a new honour after completing her cancer treatment.
A rose has been named after her to highlight the healing power that nature can have.
The flower, Catherine’s Rose, has been named by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS). Funds from its sale will go towards The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Kate underwent a course of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.
In September, she announced she had completed her treatment, and in January 2025, she revealed she was in remission.
Catherine’s Rose is a floribunda variety, bred by Harkness Roses.
It has coral-pink petals and is said to smell like mango and Turkish Delight.
The RHS said it will thrive in a mixed border, as a hedge, in a large container or in a rose bed.
“As well as supporting the incredible work of The Royal Marsden, Catherine’s Rose will raise awareness of how nature and gardening can help to heal,” RHS director general Clare Matterson said.
“We know how important this message is as every day we see how accessing nature and being outside is vital for our health and happiness.
“Crucially too, Harkness Roses has done a wonderful job breeding this spectacular rose that is going to bring so much joy to all our nation’s gardeners and keep our precious pollinators buzzing too. It’s a really special rose.”
Dame Cally Palmer, chief executive of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “As a specialist cancer centre, The Royal Marsden’s mission is to ensure every patient has the care and support they need to achieve the best outcome and patient experience.
“Every rose sold will help The Royal Marsden establish a unique training programme for clinical teams across the country in prehabilitation and rehabilitation techniques which make such a difference to patient care.”
The roses will be available to purchase on roses.co.uk and rhsplants.co.uk from Friday, with a bare root rose costing £29.99 and a potted plant priced at £34.99.
There will be 15,000 Catherine’s Rose available in 2025 and for every plant sold, £5 will be donated to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
