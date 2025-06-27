Kate meets Melinda French Gates a week after missing Royal Ascot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has returned to in-person duties a week after missing Royal Ascot by holding a meeting with Melinda French Gates.

Kate and husband William invited Ms Gates to Windsor Castle on Wednesday where the trio are understood to have discussed their philanthropic work.

The royal couple have made it onto Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential philanthropists.

William and Kate were named in the Innovators category where they were hailed by the US publication for modernising royal philanthropy.

Their Royal Foundation supports a number of their projects, including Kate’s early years work and William’s fight against the illegal wildlife trade.

Ms Gates, also named as a leading philanthropist by the magazine, is the former wife of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and established Pivotal in 2015 to accelerate social progress through investments.

The meeting was featured in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, which stated: “The Prince and Princess of Wales, Joint Patrons, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon received Ms Melinda French Gates (Founder, Pivotal) at Windsor Castle.”

In a surprise move last Wednesday, Kate missed Royal Ascot for the second successive year as she seeks the right balance following her treatment for cancer.

Since announcing in January she is in remission, the princess has been gradually returning to public duties and her appearances had increased in recent weeks.

She was last seen in public on June 16 attending the annual Order of the Garter service with senior royals.