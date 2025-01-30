Kate Middleton fingerpaints with children from hospice during royal visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales laughed as she played with terminal children at a “lifeline” hospice.

Kate Middleton joked about her “huge” hands as she left her print on the wall of the Ty Hafan children’s hospice in South Wales on Thursday.

The future Queen, who confirmed earlier this month she is in remission from cancer, has become patron of the hospice as she continues her gradual return to public duties.

open image in gallery A signed handprint from the Princess of Wales ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

She joined a “stay and play” musical session with the children and spoke to two bereaved families whose children were cared for at the hospice.

One little boy caught her attention as she was given a tour, five-year-old Oscar, who was pushing himself around on a walker with wheels.

open image in gallery The hospice in Sully, near Cardiff, South Wales, supports families in Wales to ensure that children with life-shortening conditions live fulfilling lives ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

When Kate joined the musical therapy session where children sat with family members and staff while a musician played a guitar and sang, she chatted to Dani-Rae, aged three, who has spinal muscular atrophy and was dressed in pink and sat in a matching wheelchair.

open image in gallery ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

She dropped down to her level to ask “What do you like doing when you’re here, do you like music? Have you tried any of the instruments?” and held up a pair of maracas.

Kensington Palace has arranged for a donation of musical instruments for the hospice, based in the village of Sully near Cardiff, for future music therapy sessions.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales, Patron of Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, speaks to five-year-old Savanah-Blu ( Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire )

Kate also chatted to a number of parents and their children as she worked her way around the group and at one point said about the hospice: “I know what a lifeline it is and makes a difference.”

To mark the visit there was no plaque unveiling but the princess was invited to make a handprint to be displayed with dozens of others.

She was joined by Maggie, aged four, whose 12-year-old brother Felix has a very rare condition that has left him profoundly disabled.

open image in gallery The Princess of Wales paints the hand of four-year-old Maggie during a visit to the Ty Hafan hospice in Sully, near Cardiff, South Wales (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) ( PA Wire )

The princess painted the little girl’s hand with red paint and asked “Is this ticklish? My kiddies love this, I went and did this back at home with them today.”

After the print was made, it was Kate’s turn, and the four-year-old’s sister Lottie, aged 10, was given the honour of painting Kate’s fingers and palm.

When the reveal moment came, the princess looked down at her handprint and said “It’s huge” with a grin.

Her husband Prince William stayed behind in London to hold a meeting at the Ministry of Defence headquarters.

The future head of the armed forces, travelled to the government building on Whitehall on Thursday for the private, official engagement, with no media present.

William was a Lieutenant in the Household Cavalry’s Blues and Royals before spending three years as an RAF and Rescue pilot, and then joining emergency missions as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

As first in line to the throne, the prince carries out his own charitable projects, but also undertakes official duties in support of his father, the King, who is still undergoing treatment for cancer.