William and Kate describe ‘fantastic’ time on Mull as they head to Iona

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke of the “fantastic” time they had on Mull as they boarded a ferry to Iona as part of their two-day tour of the Scottish islands.

William and Kate were welcomed by a small crowd when they arrived at the small port of Fionnphort, where the CalMac ferry to the island was waiting.

After greeting the well-wishers who lined the pier, the couple spoke with ferry staff, asking them about the challenges of running services, particularly in bad weather.

Referring to the balmy spring sunshine, Kate quipped: “We’ve chosen a good day to come today – we know the weather is not always like this.”

William added: “The water is so clear out there, it’s beautiful.”

As the couple walked down to the ferry, a crew member asked whether they had enjoyed their time on Mull.

William replied: “It’s been fantastic, thanks”, adding that the good weather the couple have enjoyed throughout their stay “obviously helps”.

After boarding the ferry, the pair could be seen up on the bridge in conversation with members of the crew while other passengers boarded beneath them.

The ferry then lifted its ramp and headed out for Iona, where William and Kate are expected to spend time meeting the community and learning about their way of life on the island.

Mull port manager Carrie-Anne Clark was one of those who spoke with the royal couple, and described their visit as “lovely”.

“It’s been such a lovely day, and to see everyone out lining the pier here to see them, it’s been lovely,” the 36-year-old said.

The visit was the couple’s final public engagement on their trip to the islands, during which they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Earlier in the day, they visited some ancient woodland in the Ardura Community Forest, where they met members of the Mull and Iona Ranger Service and joined a local school group taking part in outdoor learning.