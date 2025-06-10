Kate makes hands-on visit to examine museum’s exhibits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales marvelled at the “eclectic” collection of the V&A when she ordered and touched its exhibits like members of the public.

Kate visited the new V&A East Storehouse in London’s Stratford to learn about its “order an object” system where paintings, furniture, books and sculptures can be requested and a room set aside for viewing with staff.

With a keen interest in the arts and a love of the natural world, she choose a number of items themed around nature, a large William Morris samples book, rolls of ornate textiles and a musical instrument for the private moment.

More than 500,000 creative works, from individual items to whole collections like the Glastonbury festival archive, are stored at the site, the majority of the V&A’s collection.

Kate, patron of the V&A, told its deputy director and chief operating officer Tim Reeve “it’s so eclectic” as they stood in a huge space housing objects around them adding: “It’s all part of the process of displaying and curating.”

The princess wore a smart trouser suit for the visit to the storehouse in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and wore stiletto heels despite the attraction’s website advising on flat shoes as the “metal grid flooring is not suitable for stilettos or kitten heels”.

Mr Reeve said later about Kate: “It’s clear today she really loves the idea of what we’re trying to do, show that back-of-house world and to be a member of the public seeing that behind-the-scenes experience is what this is about.

“She’s obviously fortunate to see quite a bit of the back-of-house world, but I think she really understood today that she was sharing it with the public, everyone is seeing the same space, everyone has that privileged access to our collection.”

Commenting on the items Kate had asked to be shown, he added: “I did have a look at what was laid out, and some amazing things as always, an amazing musical instrument, there’s lots of stuff that’s related to nature.

“One of the things I saw that she’ll be super interested in is this big William Morris fabric sample book, it’s an enormous thing and you can sort of flick through.”

Items stored at the site include a drum kit used by Keith Moon, former drummer with The Who, examples of Queen Elizabeth II’s dresses designed by Norman Hartnell, and from September David Bowie’s archive, donated by his estate, will be available.

She began her visit by viewing with V&A director Tristram Hunt a table, wardrobe and corner cupboard designed by art historian and artist Roger Fry, who influenced the Bloomsbury artists, and made by his Omega Workshops.

Later Kate put on a purple rubber glove to handle a 19th century female riding habit – skirt, waistcoat and jacket – and marvelled at its red colour as she touched its lining and was also shown an Alexander McQueen dress coat.

Photographer Sarah Duncan talked Kate through the process of taking an image of ballet shoes worn by Alicia Markova, when she danced the lead role in the 1934 production of Giselle, and was told “you want scratches to shine” as the image would document the item.

In another part of the building, the princess chatted to Christina Juan, lecturer and head of the Philippines department at the School of Oriental and African Studies, who happened to be in the room next to Kate’s private viewing and was examining delicate fabrics from the Philippines.

The lecturer was studying turban scarves from the 1850s and said later: “I told her they were made from banana leaves. She was just surprised at the sheerness of the cloth and asked was it still made.”

She said about the process of seeing the items: “It’s amazing I can just go online and order – it’s very easy, like ordering an Uber.”