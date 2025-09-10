Princess Royal pays tribute to veteran, 106, as he receives British Empire Medal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess Royal has paid tribute to a 106-year-old military veteran as she presented him with the British Empire Medal (BEM).

Anne attended a garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Norman Irwin is the oldest person to be presented with a BEM for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine, Co Londonderry.

Mr Irwin expressed his gratitude at having had the opportunity to meet the royal visitor and receiving the medal after years of service to his local community.

He has been involved in a cross-community club for retirees during the last few decades.

Mr Irwin was introduced to Anne upon her entry into the Red Room at the castle.

Anne told him: “Thank you for telling your story and thank you for helping other people and being the founding member of REME (the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers).”

Mr Irwin is the only living founder member of the organisation.

He joined the Coleraine battery in 1939, before the outbreak of the Second World War, then served throughout the war, being transferred from the battery to join REME upon its formation.

He was originally a factory apprentice before the Second World War broke out.

He joined the Army and was deployed to Egypt to protect the Suez Canal from German attack.

Norman’s son, David; daughter-in-law, Peggy; grandson, Chris; and granddaughter-in-law, Chloe; joined him as he was awarded his BEM.

Son David said: “He did so much for his country during the war as so many people did, and it’s so amazing to see him getting this award.

“I’m incredibly proud being here today. He’s such an amazing man, very cheeky, and he has done so much throughout his life. This is a really touching, really heartfelt moment.

“He is amazing. He’s an incredible man. He’s 106 and he’s still as sprightly as a 70-year-old.

“He’s got such a zest for life, and hopefully I’ve got his genes as well.

“All his family are so proud to have him around because he is such an amazing gentleman.”

Grandson Chris stated that the secret to the veteran’s long-life was Bushmills whiskey.

Following the ceremony inside the castle, Anne made her way through the residence and out into the garden where hundreds of people awaited her arrival.

She planted a tree within the gardens of the castle before making her way to the garden party.

Hundreds of guests waited in the rain in the gardens of Hillsborough Castle for the royal visitor.

Tents were erected around the garden to protect visitors from the intermittent rainy spells throughout the day.