Princess Royal meets victims of Storm Bert flooding in Lydney

The Princess Royal was left “shocked” by the devastation caused to homes by Storm Bert, residents said.

Anne visited the town of Lydney, in the Forest of Dean, which saw around 50 properties flooded in November 2024.

She was welcomed to the high street, where a number of shops and businesses are still boarded up due to damage.

After meeting business owners, emergency services and council workers, Anne braved heavy rain to walk half a mile to meet residents in Lakeside Avenue.

Carol Pritchard, 82, told the 74-year-old princess how she is living in a caravan on her drive due to damage to her house.

She described being flooded seven times since January 2008, with Storm Bert causing the most devastation – leaving 3ft of water in the downstairs of her home.

Mrs Pritchard asked Anne – holding a black umbrella – to come into her home to see the impact, with Anne accepting her invitation.

Speaking afterwards, Mrs Pritchard said: “I wanted to show her exactly what I am up against, all the time.

“She was shocked. She couldn’t believe it. She was saying: ‘How can you live in this?’

“It will be put back together again, but I’m convinced it will happen again.”

Mrs Pritchard said she had initially been living in temporary accommodation following the floods.

But the properties were booked for Christmas, meaning she had to buy the caravan to live in with her cocker spaniel dog Alfie, 14, in December.

“It’s estimated that I will be back in my home in around May,” she said.

During the visit to the Gloucestershire town centre, Anne spoke to members of the public on the high street.

Anne navigated red road barriers at the town’s bridge, which partially collapsed in the storm and left the town centre temporarily closed.

The princess was then shown repairs and building work at businesses including a dance studio, which was flooded.

She joined a reception of emergency services and council workers in a room used for respite during Storm Bert.

At the conclusion of her visit, Anne unveiled a plaque which will be placed on the bridge when repairs are completed.

She gave a short speech in which she paid tribute to the community for their support of each other.

“Your response has been quite extraordinary,” she said.

“I hope that people will learn the right lessons and give you the help you so clearly need.

“There is no doubt that the very distinct place that Lyndney is has its advantages in terms of your ability to cope.”

Anne said she hoped the timing of her visit was acceptable, as it “didn’t seem appropriate” for her to come earlier, when people were busy dealing with the storm’s aftermath.

She added: “May I say to all of you for pulling together so well, it is really impressive to see that response.

“I very much hope you won’t have to go through that experience again.”