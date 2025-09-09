Prince of Wales to visit mental health hub on World Suicide Prevention Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales is to visit a new mental health hub in Cardiff on World Suicide Prevention Day.

William will attend the Principality Stadium, where the Jac Lewis Foundation is launching a new centre.

Mr Lewis, a popular footballer from Ammanford, was aged 27 when he died by suicide in February 2019.

The charity set up in his name aims to ensure people can access rapid mental health and wellbeing support across Wales.

On Wednesday, William will visit the new hub, which is due to provide support to hundreds of people who may be at risk of suicide.

It will operate as a safe place for people to drop in and access professional wellbeing and mental health services in their local community.

The engagement for William comes during his estranged brother, the Duke of Sussex’s, stay in the UK, and will take place on what is expected to be Harry’s penultimate day of visits.

The Jac Lewis Foundation, which is based in Ammanford, also helps with practical issues relating to housing, finance, training and legal matters.

More than 7,000 people die by suicide each year in the UK, equating to an average of 19 lives lost per day.

Men consistently account for 75% of suicides, with rates the highest in the North of England and Wales, as well as deprived areas across the UK.

The new Jac Lewis Foundation hub is launching at the Principality Stadium through a partnership with the Welsh Rugby Union, with support from The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales.

It will be based on the charity’s existing mental health initiatives, which operate at Ammanford and Swansea City Football Clubs.

The Royal Foundation’s support will enable the new hub to operate for one day per week over three years.

Funding will cover the cost of staff, counselling and transport costs to enable people to be assessed and offered treatment where they live.

During his visit on Wednesday, William will meet with the family and friends of Mr Lewis, including his father Jesse Lewis and his teammates from Ammanford FC.

He will then join members of the Welsh Rugby Union and Swansea City FC to discuss the role sport has in communities and how their spaces, platforms and influence can be used to support the mental health of players and fans.

The project is part of The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme, which aims to provide lasting impact and legacy in communities visited by William and his wife Kate.