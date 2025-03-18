Inmates to be jailed in police cells as prisons near capacity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have been forced to trigger an emergency measure to house prisoners in police cells as jails run out of space.

Justice secretary Shabana Mahmood has enacted Operation Safeguard, which allows the prison service to hold prisoners overnight in police cells.

The plans will free up hundreds of cells for use but will cost the government millions of pounds. When the emergency measures were activated between February and the end of July 2023, it cost £30.2 million.

The announcement comes after a damning report from the Public Accounts Committee found that the prison estate was “in crisis” due to overcrowding. They concluded that the previous government’s plans to create 20,000 more prison places by the mid 2020s were “completely unrealistic”.

open image in gallery Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood has had to trigger emergency prison capacity measures ( PA )

Thousands of outstanding spaces are expected to be delivered five years late with costs spiralling to £4.2 billion - 80 per cent more than originally planned.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said that Operation Safeguard was triggered “to stop our jails from running out of cells”.

They added: “We have always said that would only be a temporary relief, while we build 14,000 new prison places and reform sentencing to ensure our prisons reduce reoffending, cut crime and make our streets safer.

open image in gallery Lord James Timpson, Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation ( PA )

“Operation Safeguard is a well-established process that will help manage temporary capacity pressures, ahead of the new 1,500 capacity HMP Millsike opening in a few weeks’ time.”

The emergency measures are reportedly going to be used for eight weeks, although they could be extended. Ministers hope to only use around 200 of the over 400 police cells available, with capacity easing in May when the new York prison HMP Millsike opens.

David Gauke, the former Conservative lord chancellor, is currently chairing a sentencing review commissioned by Labour to look into alternative solutions to the prison overcrowding crisis. In an initial report, published last month, Mr Gauke said the the crisis had been fuelled by politicians’ attempts to seem “tough on crime” and called for a new approach from Labour.

Prisons minister Lord James Timpson has previously argued that Britain had become “addicted” to punishment and that jails were predominantly full of “broken” people.

In an interview after he took on his government role, Mr Timpson said that the reason why there were “so many people in prisons is because of reoffending”, adding: “You’ve got to get the reoffending levels down otherwise you’re permanently in a state where you’ve got to keep building more prisons”.