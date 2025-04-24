Murderer who killed 79-year-old widow in her home found dead in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A depraved murderer jailed for a minimum of 33 years after strangling a much-loved foster mother in her home has died behind bars, the Prison Service has said.

Gareth Dack was branded “perverted and disgusting” by Mrs Justice Whipple when he was handed a life sentence for the 2016 murder of Hartlepool grandmother Norma Bell, who was 79.

The 41-year-old was found dead at HMP Frankland, near Durham, on Monday.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Gareth Dack died on April 21 2025 at HMP Frankland.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prison and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

Dack attacked Mrs Bell, a widowed mother of nine, cut up her clothing, then called sex chat lines as she lay dead or dying.

He then tried to set fire to her house in a bid to destroy the evidence.

The father of four was jailed for life following a three-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Sentencing, the trial judge said: “You killed Norma Bell in cold blood in her own home when she was defenceless.

“She had done nothing to deserve your violence, then you set fire to her home in a failed attempt to cover your tracks.”

Dack was a drug user, heavily in debt and had pressured her to lend him £10 the week before.

Mrs Bell and her late husband John had three sons and were parents to six long-term foster children they considered their own.

A family statement after the trial said she had a “heart as big as a lion”, adding: “Her murder has left an enormous gap in our lives and forgiveness will never be given.”