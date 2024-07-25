Support truly

The soaring rates of assault and self-harm in some UK prisons have been laid bare in new statistics released by the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

The number of prison assaults have increased by nearly 30 per cent in the last year – reaching a post-Covid-19 pandemic high of 28,292 violent assaults in the past 12 months. The rate of assaults was 327 assaults per 1,000 prisoners

The figures also show self-harm rates have hit their highest level since records began, with 73,804 incidents of self-harm taking place in the last year – a rate of one prisoner hurting themselves every seven minutes. This amounts 852 incidents per 1,000 prisoners.

Self-harm incidents rose by 25 per cent in men’s prisons, but fell by 4 per cent in women’s prisons.

In the most recent quarter, from January to March 2024, the rate of self-harm was up 9 per cent, with a 2 per increase in male establishments and a 29 per cent increase in female establishments.

Over the same period, prisons recorded 28,292 assaults – a 19 per cent rise on the figures for the previous 12 months. This included an 18 per cent increase on serious assaults and a 24 per cent rise in assaults on staff.

New prison performance ratings also released on Thursday have revealed more than four in 10 prisons are rated as either of “concern” or “serious concern”.

The number of prisoners in over-crowded conditions have also increased for the third consecutive year, reaching a high of 23.6 per cent. Crowding is measured as the number of prisoners who, on the last day of the month, are held in a cell, room or dormitory where the number of occupants exceeds the normal figure. For example, two inmates in a single cell.

Andrea Coomber KC, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “These shocking statistics tell us why the new government was absolutely right to take steps to ease pressure on the prison population, and why further action will be needed to change prisons for the better.

“Much of the focus of policy has been on the crisis of prison capacity, with the number of available cells at the foremost of people’s minds. These figures remind us that there is a crisis of human misery behind bars too.”

The lord chancellor and secretary of state for Justice, Shabana Mahmood KC, said: “Our prisons are in crisis, leading to endemic violence and harm behind bars.

“These statistics reveal what is really happening inside jails today, and why we had no choice but to act. This government will always protect the public, lock up dangerous offenders, and make prisons safe for prisoners and the brave staff who work there.”

