The number of people jailed in England and Wales has hit an all-time high, as ministers consider releasing prisoners early in a scramble for ways to avoid running out of prison spaces.

There are just 557 spaces left across the entire prison estate, with that number thought to be significantly lower in men’s jails, which also includes spots in Category D “open prisons”, for which most prisoners are not eligible.

The male prison population has grown by 192 in a week to hit 88,604, Ministry of Justice figures published on Friday show. It grew by 211 the previous week, when there were reported to be just 150 spaces remaining.

The Prison Governors Association told The Independent on Thursday that it was now “inevitable” that prisons would run out of space, as judges were reportedly ordered to delay sentencing criminals to avoid overwhelming the system.

After meeting with criminal justice representatives on Thursday, justice secretary Alex Chalk is expected to address MPs in the Commons on Monday with measures to address the crisis, with the prison population now surpassing a previous peak of 88,179 in December 2011.

The government is reported to be considering multiple short-term proposals, including issuing new guidance to judges instructing them to avoid passing down prison sentences of less than 12 months, in favour of community sentences for offences such as shoplifting, public disorder and drink-driving.

Prison recalls – which last only a maximum of two weeks – could also be scrapped for people who served less than 12 months in jail, while prisoners serving sentences of up to seven years could be released three months early.

It comes after The Times reported on Wednesday that Lord Justice Edis, the senior presiding judge in England and Wales, had “ordered/strongly encouraged” crown court judges to delay the sentencing of convicted criminals currently on bail, because prisons are nearly full.

Suspects accused of the most serious crimes and remanded in custody are to be held in magistrates' court cells, a crown court judge at the meeting said. Lord Edis’s office told The Independent it could not comment on internal meetings.

“Our concern is that any use of magistrates’ courts cells in this way could have a knock-on effect on magistrates’ business,” Mark Beattie, chair of the Magistrates’ Association, told The Independent.

“It could create a higher backlog of cases in magistrates’ courts, meaning longer delays in justice for victims, witnesses and defendants. The government needs to devise a longer-term solution that delivers adequate prison capacity for those being sentenced.”

The average length of prison sentences increased by a third in the decade to 2019 as governments sought to appear tough on crime, while recent efforts to bolster police numbers and chaos in the courts system has seen the backlog of trials hit an all-time peak of more than 65,000.

Consequently, there are more suspects than ever awaiting trial behind bars, some trapped for more than five years, while the backlog of rape cases involving bailed defendants has also hit a new high to reach more than double the average between 2014 and 2019, The Independent revealed last week.

Overcrowding in prisons has led to prisoners being kept in harrowing conditions, with some doubled up in cells and kept locked inside for 23 hours a day, forced to choose between exercising, showering or calling loved ones, with little access to rehabilitation programmes.

Warning that “it’s not if, it’s when” that prisons will run out of space, Carl Davies of the Prison Governors Association said: “Speaking candidly, it’s a game of brinksmanship – who’s going to blink first.

“It will be a very unpopular, unpalatable decision for any government to say we’ve got to let prisoners out early to maintain space in the system. So if you can avoid having to make that decision right up to the 11th hour, then that’s what you’re going to do.”