Private island goes on sale for just £150,000

Barlocco Island off the west coast of Scotland is for sale, with a minimum asking price of £150,000. Buyers from across the world are interested, attracted by the island’s remote and rugged charm.

Measuring twenty-five acres the island is almost totally uninhabited and has no buildings on it. The only man-made structure is a flood pond suitable for livestock, according to the site listing.

What the island can offer is a stunning view of the Scottish coastline, a pebble beach, and an unspoiled natural environment to enjoy. People can reach the island by foot or quad bike at low tide, or by boat at other times.

These qualities have attracted over fifty potential buyers from across the world, lured by the romance of owning an unspoiled piece of nature.

David Corrie, the listing agent, said that he was unsurprised by the level of interest in an email exchange with the New York Times.

“These are usually assets held by historic farms or estates that perhaps no longer have a use for them, the global focus on the change of land use and people wishing to reconnect with the land means that these types of property have discovered a new market and value within it.”

“It’s an often overlooked area of Scotland that has some of the most beautiful scenery, natural coastline and extensive forests, along with a very low population density,” Mr. Corrie said. “The area has nearly 100 miles of south-facing coastline and has been renowned for centuries as a place of unique landscape and natural light, a feature which attracted many artists to the area in the 19th and 20th centuries.”

Barlocco Island offers beautiful views and unspoiled nature including a pebble beach. (Galbraith / SWNS)

According to Mr Corrie the sale of Little Ross Island nearby, which his firm also handled, saw “a similar pattern to what we’re currently experiencing” and “attracted a huge amount of interest.”

He expects that more offers for the island will come in throughout the week. Potential buyers will make their best offers via sealed bids.

Whoever the proud new owners of the island turn out to be they will probably not be able to make many changes to the island.

The pristine twenty-five acre island in the sun. (Galbraith / SWNS)

The rocky outcrop lies within the Borgue Coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, an area noted for its pristine natural environment inclyding dune grassland and large colonies of seabirds.

Government guidelines describe the special sites “nationally important natural areas”. Development in these areas is strictly limited.