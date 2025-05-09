Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

King approves new Great Seal of the Realm for signifying royal approval

The approval of a new seal marks the final stage in the formal transition to the King’s reign.

Catherine Wylie
Saturday 10 May 2025 00:01 BST
The King’s new Great Seal of the Realm following a Privy Council meeting in Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The King’s new Great Seal of the Realm following a Privy Council meeting in Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The King has approved a new symbol of sovereign authority which depicts him seated on a throne.

The Great Seal of the Realm is traditionally affixed to official State documents to signify royal approval, with each monarch having their own unique seal created during their reign.

The engraving on the face of the seal is a depiction of Charles on a throne, while the reverse carries the Royal Arms designed by heraldic artist Timothy Noad.

The King approved the new Great Seal of the Realm and Counter Seal during a Privy Council meeting this week.

Tradition dictates that the old seal should be struck with a hammer by the new King in the Privy Council meeting, an act that is symbolic of its destruction.

The symbolically defaced seal is then preserved for historical record.

The approval of a new seal marks the final stage in the formal transition to the King’s reign, adding to the suite of national symbols produced by The Royal Mint that includes the King’s new effigy and coinage.

