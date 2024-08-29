Support truly

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has decided to defend tough anti-protest laws brought in by Suella Braverman in a legal battle in the High Court.

Civil rights group Liberty took the Conservative government to court over the protest laws and won their legal challenge in May.

Tory ministers had decided to appeal the decision, but the case was put on hold following the election of a Labour government. Ms Cooper has now decided to continue to appeal, a move that Liberty said showed a “disregard for the rule of law”.

The protest laws were passed last year, under then-home secretary Suella Braverman. They gave the police sweeping powers to tackle disruptive protests, such as those organised by Just Stop Oil or Extinction Rebellion activists.

But human rights groups argued that the powers effectively gave the police unlimited powers to crack down on anything they deemed as causing “more than minor” disturbance - saying it would have a chilling effect on the right to protest.

The measures, which two judges found to be unlawful, lowered the threshold for what is considered “serious disruption” to community life, from “significant” and “prolonged” to “more than minor”.

Just Stop Oil protesters as they take part in a slow march protest through London as part of the group's campaign to convince the government to end all new oil and gas projects in the UK. ( PA )

In their judgment in May, Lord Justice Green and Mr Justice Kerr ruled that the Home Office acted unlawfully by introducing the regulations, concluding that “‘serious’ does not include ‘more than minor”’ and that the department failed to carry out a fair consultation process.

Akiko Hart, Liberty‘s director, said: “We are very disappointed that, despite a positive discussion about the impact of the unlawful regulation, the Home Secretary has taken the decision to continue this case.

“This legislation is undemocratic, unconstitutional and unacceptable.

“The Home Office’s decision to continue the case shows disregard for the rule of law and completely goes against previous statements from the Government just last month that they would not abuse the use of secondary legislation and that they would promote high standards of governance.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has decided to continue the government’s appeal against a finding that protest legislation is unlawful ( PA Wire )

“With hundreds of people wrongfully arrested and convicted due to this unlawful legislation already, it is not right to continue to carry on with this law that should never have been made in the first place.

“The only right thing to do would be to quash this legislation once and for all.”

Liberty said on Wednesday that the appeal is now scheduled to be held later this year, with a date to be confirmed.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The right to protest is fundamental to our democracy, and all public order legislation must balance this right.

“However, we disagree with the court’s ruling in this case and have appealed their decision.”

Press Association contributed to this report.