Fresh call for justice for 10 men killed at Kingsmill ahead of 50th anniversary

A fresh call has been made for justice for 10 men killed at the road side by republican terrorists in Co Armagh before the 50th anniversary of the atrocity.

The 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead outside the village of Kingsmill in Co Armagh in January 1976 when republican gunmen posing as British soldiers ordered them off a minibus on their way home from work.

The killers asked the occupants of the bus what their religion was before opening fire.

The only Catholic on board was ordered to run away before the sectarian shooting started.

Of the 11 Protestants who remained on the roadside, one man, Alan Black, survived, despite being shot 18 times.

No-one has ever been convicted of the murders.

In 2024 a coroner described the Kingsmill massacre as an “overtly sectarian attack by the IRA” but did not name those individuals suspected of involvement.

Those killed will be remembered during a religious service this weekend, and a service at the scene of the atrocity on Monday, 50 years on.

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson from the group SEFF said their thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted.

He said thoughts are also with the Reavey and O’Dowd families, who had been targeted by loyalist gunmen shortly before the Kingsmill massacre.

Mr Donaldson said all of those acts of terror were unjustified and unjustifiable.

“For those immediately involved with Kingsmill the pain will be as raw now as it was at the time,” he said.

“For 50 years the Kingsmill families have been denied justice, truth and accountability for a crime which was amongst the most depraved of the terror campaign.

“The Kingsmill bereaved families and survivor Alan Black, who daily carries psychical injury and psychological horrors, have held themselves with immense dignity throughout the last five decades; they have not uttered words of vengeance or sentiments of wanting retaliation.

“What they do however demand is that justice, truth and accountability be served and it is a stain not only on the UK and Republic Of Ireland Governments but moreover the local community of South Armagh that those remain within their midst who have not been held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

“Sadly many first generation Kingsmill victims went to their graves without ever seeing accountability for what occurred.”