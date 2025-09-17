Students set to walk out of classes in protest against Trump state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of students are expected to walk out of universities, schools, and colleges across the UK on Wednesday to protest Donald Trump’s state visit. Socialist Students, a prominent activist group, has organised 30 local demonstrations nationwide as the US president arrives for his second visit.

Adam Gillman, a recent college graduate and national organiser for the group, said that around 200 students have committed to coordinating these local walkouts.

“I don’t know the exact number, but I would say we would see a lot of students walking out tomorrow,” he said.

“It could be hundreds, it could be thousands of students walking out and that would have a big effect.”

open image in gallery Adam Gillman holding a youth walkout sign

Mr Gillman, 19, said he and students planning to walk out wanted to protest over Mr Trump’s position on Gaza, attitudes towards the climate crisis, migrants, and billionaires in the US.

A team of experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council has concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

Mr Trump will be in Windsor until Thursday, when he and the first lady, Melania Trump, will head to Chequers to meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Starmer.

He will not visit Parliament.

Thousands are also expected to take to the streets as part of the Stop Trump Coalition, which Socialist Students hopes to join up with after it gathers for its London protest at Cavendish Square Gardens.

Mr Trump is “being rolled out the red carpet by our Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who at the same time is also attacking young people by raising tuition fees at universities”, said Mr Gillman.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Links, the president’s Menie golf course in Aberdeenshire, in July

The Government announced last year that tuition fees would rise to £9,535 for 2025/26 after being frozen at £9,250 since 2017.

“Students think that it’s important that students at schools, colleges and universities get organised and are standing in solidarity with young people fighting back in the United States, in Palestine, and all over the world and saying, ‘as young people we will fight back’,” Mr Gillman said.

“I think this has huge potential, and I think young people are going to send a message to Trump and a message to Starmer that we won’t put up with this,” he added.

Mr Gillman said Socialist Students attracts students who feel the Labour Party is not fighting for young people, and there may be more organised walkouts in the future to protest against the Government.

“We’d like to see the Government who fought for the interests of young people. What we’d want them to do is fully fund our public services, get youth clubs back, abolish tuition fees, fight for maintenance grants,” he said.