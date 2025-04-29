Long-awaited watchdog report into Kingsmill massacre due to be released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A long-awaited police watchdog report into one of the most notorious incidents of the Northern Ireland Troubles – the Kingsmill Massacre – is due to be released.

Ten Protestant men were shot dead when republican gunmen posing as British soldiers ordered them off a minibus on their way home from work outside the village of Kingsmill in Co Armagh in January 1976.

The killers asked the occupants of the bus their religion before opening fire.

The only Catholic on board was ordered to run away before the shooting started.

Of the 11 Protestants who remained on the roadside, one man, Alan Black, survived, despite being shot 18 times.

Mr Black, who is now in his early 80s, will be among those attending the office of Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson in Belfast on Tuesday morning to receive her report into the atrocity.

Her investigation focused on the Royal Ulster Constabulary’s handling of the original police investigation.

No-one has ever been convicted of the murders.

The Provisional IRA long denied responsibility for the sectarian killings, with the attack instead claimed by a little-known paramilitary group calling itself the South Armagh Republican Action Force.

That group was long viewed as a front for the IRA, which was supposedly on ceasefire at the time.

Last year, a coroner agreed with that assessment and, delivering his findings in a long-running inquest, ruled that the massacre was an “overtly sectarian attack by the IRA”.

The 10 men who died were Robert Chambers, 18, John Bryans, 46, Reginald Chapman, 29, Walter Chapman, 35, Robert Freeburn, 50, Joseph Lemmon, 46, John McConville, 20, James McWhirter, 58, Robert Walker, 46, and Kenneth Worton, 24.