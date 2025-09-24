Donal MacIntyre criticises PSNI’s ‘bungling’ covert operation against him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Investigative reporter Donal MacIntyre has criticised a covert police operation that examined his social media accounts when he was investigating the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

MacIntyre described the processes that saw him subjected to a directed surveillance authorisation (DSA) as “lackadaisical and lamentable”.

The author and presenter has been investigating the circumstances around the disappearance of 14-year-old Noah in 2020.

The schoolboy was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 – six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

An independent review of covert surveillance of journalists and lawyers by police in Northern Ireland has confirmed that MacIntyre was targeted.

The review by barrister Angus McCullough KC found that MacIntyre had been the subject of a DSA.

The authorisation related to public posts on two X accounts and the review found no indication private communication between the journalist and Noah’s mother Fiona had been accessed by police.

Mr McCullough said the material was captured in 2023 by officers who were examining the posts to establish whether they created a risk of prejudicing ongoing inquest proceedings into Noah’s death.

The barrister said there had been confusion as to whether the police sent the material captured in 70 posts from the social media accounts onto Northern Ireland’s Attorney General for consideration. He found that the material was ultimately not sent to the Attorney General.

Mr McCullough said the case was relevant to several of his overall recommendations, including the need for adequate legal advice where covert measures are proposed for journalists and reliable recording of authorisations relating to sensitive professions.

MacIntyre said it was a relief that the private communication between himself and Ms Donohoe were not accessed.

The reporter said the basis for the covert operation against him had proved “completely unfounded”.

“The authorisation for covert surveillance of my accounts was withdrawn after just four months, in November 2023, on the grounds that it was neither justified nor proportionate,” he said.

“Indeed, my investigative team has since been thanked by the coroner and his staff for our assistance, and only last week I met them in Belfast to discuss how we might continue to support the inquest, which is due to commence in November this year.

“These findings expose profound institutional failings in the PSNI’s approach to covert surveillance and raise grave concerns not only about the intrusion into my work but also about the wider and potentially unchecked use of these powers in Northern Ireland.

“My case represents only a small part of a 200-page report, but it starkly demonstrates that the PSNI has been bungling, trigger-happy, disorderly, and dishonest in its handling of some of the most powerful tools a police force can wield in a democracy.

“Angus McCullough KC has delivered a tour de force. Without resort to dramatic headlines or knockout blows, he has meticulously exposed the force’s shockingly reckless practices in relation to surveillance — one word, one paragraph, one page at a time.

“This review has delivered on its promise, and I hope it proves to be a watershed moment in policing in Northern Ireland.”