PSNI chief to be shown sensitive files relating to Jock Davison’s death

Northern Ireland’s chief constable is set to be shown sensitive police files relating to the killing of a former IRA commander by the end of November.

Jock Davison, 47, was shot dead in the Markets area of Belfast as he walked to work in May 2015.

He had been involved in a personal dispute with other republicans.

Three months after Mr Davison was killed, former IRA man Kevin McGuigan was murdered in a shooting in nearby Short Strand.

An inquest into his death has yet to take place, with some delays, including over the preparation of police files for the hearings.

A brief preliminary hearing in Mr Davison’s case on Friday afternoon was told that preparation for most of the other material for the inquest has been completed, with the exception of some material from the next of kin.

The PSNI is seeking to withhold certain sensitive files from the inquest on the grounds of public interest immunity (PII).

Previous hearings were told that delays in the preparation of the police files were due to pressure on resources and police diverting resources to support the Omagh bomb inquiry.

Barrister John Rafferty, representing the PSNI, told the hearing on Friday the PII opinion has been completed, but with several queries raised.

He said he is to meet the disclosure manager next week over those, with a view to putting the material before Chief Constable Jon Boutcher by the end of November.

Michael Brentnall, for Mr Davison’s next of kin, said materials from them are “at an advanced stage” and “should be served probably before the next review”.

Coroner Patrick McGurgan agreed to hold another preliminary hearing to review progress on December 12.