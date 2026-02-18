More than 4,000 apply to join PSNI in latest recruitment campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 4,000 people have applied to join the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

According to police data, more than 65% who applied to the student officer campaign are Protestant, 26% are Catholic and 7.7% are undetermined.

Some 63% of applicants are male, 36% female, and 7% are from the LGBT community, and 4.2% are from ethnic minorities.

The percentages largely compare with the recruitment campaign in 2025, although there was a slight drop in the percentage of Catholic applicants (28.8% in 2025).

According to the 2021 census, 45.7% of the Northern Ireland population are Catholic.

The recruitment process closed last Wednesday with a total of 4,104 applications received.

It comes as PSNI officer numbers dropped to 6,190 last summer, well below the target of 7,500 set in the Patten Report in 1999.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he is encouraged by the numbers applying, and he appealed to those from all backgrounds to consider a career in policing.

“Policing is a unique career, it’s not simply a job, it’s a vocation,” he said.

“It’s a role that people can be quick to criticise, yet those very critics will always call us when they need help, and we will always be there for them whatever their background, culture or religion. We are a police service for everyone.

“I am very encouraged to see a vast number of people who have shown an interest in applying for a career in policing from across all sections of the community.

“It is the profession that all other public services turn to at a time of crisis, and the rewards of a career in policing are immeasurable.”

He added: “I wish all of the applicants the very best as they will now commence a rigorous multi-stage process.

“This will ensure that the very best candidates are offered a place on our intensive 22-week training programme at the Police College, Garnerville.

“Here student officers will develop practical and operational skills alongside our expert trainers, to ensure they are mentally and physically equipped to perform the important role of a police officer.

“I appeal to people from all backgrounds to consider policing as a career. If you become a police officer you will make a positive difference to so many people’s lives.”