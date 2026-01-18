Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man charged with the murder of Wayne Reid

The 33-year-old is to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The scene at a property in the Society Court area of Coleraine (PA)
The scene at a property in the Society Court area of Coleraine (PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been charged with the murder of Wayne Reid in Co Londonderry.

The 43-year-old was found dead at an address in the Society Court area of Coleraine last week.

A 33-year-old man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with his murder.

A police spokesperson said as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

They added that six other people – a man aged 41 and five women aged 19, 33, 38, 39 and 45 – remained in custody on Sunday evening as inquiries continue.

A 28-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, was released on bail pending further police inquiries.

