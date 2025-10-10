Model-making classes ‘helping veterans manage mental health issues’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ex-servicemen and women are using the therapeutic benefits of scale modelling to help combat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health conditions, it has been reported.

Mental disorders were listed as one of the “most common” reasons for armed forces discharge in a report published by the Ministry of Defence this year.

As of 2023, PTSD accounted for a significant portion (41%) of mental health discharges.

According to a study in the British Journal of Occupational Therapy, model building enables “health, well-being and independence for veterans” if they find it meaningful.

Models for Heroes was established to create spaces for veterans to try the hobby, running 62 group sessions across the UK.

For World Mental Health Day, Canterbury-based Agora Models has joined the charity to donate some large-scale, “museum quality” models for the sessions.

They have supplied veterans from the Kent section of the charity with Mitsubishi Zeroes, a large-scale Leopard tank and their new Apache helicopter to build.

“I know first-hand that the act of building a model can be profoundly therapeutic, and we hope our contributions will bring some joy and positive focus to those who have served our country,” Clare Foltynie, co-founder of Agora Models, said.

Models for Heroes was created by Malcolm Childs, a keen model-maker, who set up a building session when he was volunteering at a Help for Heroes recovery centre.

He said: “Veterans who were staying at the recovery centre were asking to be let back into the model room in the evenings instead of hanging out in the lounge with the TV and bar.

“Veterans were talking about their shared interest in the vehicles, talking about their service, training they had received, combat engagements in the vehicles, things that they’d not spoken about in some time… with anyone before.

“The small models gave them a sense of completism once finished and a tangible trophy to show for their time in recovery.”