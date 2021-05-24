Boris Johnson is expected to announce the results of a review into social distancing, which could mean punters are allowed to order and drink at the bar in pubs again as soon as next month.

The prime minister privately told Tory MPs that he is “hopeful” that the “one metre plus” rule, which currently means pubs and restaurants must exclusively offer table service, can be scrapped after the results of the Cabinet Office review are published, according to The Telegraph.

The findings were scheduled to be announced in the fortnight before stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown is reached, which is currently set for 21 June – but delays are possible.

A Number 10 spokesperson said of the review last week that “our decision will be based on very latest data, and we want to allow as much time as possible to assess this, so we will set out plans as soon as the data allows.”

Nevertheless, ministers remain optimistic that social distancing rules will soon be abolished. The Telegraph reports that business minister Paul Scully has told industry bosses that the government is keen to allow ordering at the bar to resume.

Some social distancing rules have already been lifted, meaning that close friends and family are allowed to hug each other now that indoor meetings of up to six or two households are legal.

The final restrictions on social gatherings are set to be scrapped on 21 June, with Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, saying that the chances are “looking good” if people continue to follow coronavirus guidelines.

But Dr Harries also issued a caution about the Indian variant, B1617.2, which have been detected in the north and London, saying that cases are rising.

“It’s looking good if people are continuing to observe all of the safety signals, so we should not stop doing what we’re doing, particularly in areas where we have that variant of concern, the B1617.2, in the northwest and around London,” she told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

“It’s really important that people continue to do hands, face, space and work from home, have their jabs and go for tests as well.”

A firm confirmation of stage four being reached, when restrictions on clubbing and large events will be lifted, is not expected until 14 June.