Pub landlords across the UK have welcomed news that the government is set to latest U-turn on plans scrap business rate relief for the hospitality industry – but warned it may not be enough to keep doors open.

At the Budget, the chancellor announced plans to scale back business rate discounts that have been in force since the pandemic from 75 per cent to 40 per cent - and said there would be no discount at all from April.

The announcement was met with fury from pub landlords, many of whom have warned they are on the brink of closure amid a continued struggle in the years since the pandemic.

The chancellor is now expected to extend relief to help landlords with rising bills instead of scrapping cash support from April, ministers have told The Independent.

Pub owners have said the move is “positive news” for the industry “in desperate need of help”, but many added they still have concerns about other measures introduced by the government.

‘At this point anything would help’

Dawn Hopkins, 56, who runs the Rose Inn in Norwich, said the u-turn will be a “huge relief” to many pubs, but that there are still concerns about the re-evaluation on business rates.

“Getting a discount back would be huge relief, and at this point anything would help,” Hopkins, who is also the vice-chair of the Campaign for Pubs, told The Independent.

“But a major problem is that they’ve done these re-evaluations of business rates which have been astronomical in a lot of places,” she said.

“So getting a discount back would be amazing, but we still need to look at the re-evaluation issue.”

‘Quite a lot of damage has to be recovered’

Chris Welch, 39, who runs the Fishnet Tavern in North Tyneside, said: “It’s really positive news if this happens, but I still think more needs to be done.”

Welch, who says his business rates evaluation is set to increase by an extra £4,000 each year following the Budget, said: “I would say we would need discount on VAT and other tax reliefs, I know I may sound greedy, but the industry needs major help to aid with recovery. Quite a lot of damage has to be recovered.

“Anything helps though at this stage.”

‘A huge start in righting the wrongs of successive crippling Budgets’

Tom McNeeney who has run The Oxford in Rochdale for 13 years, said the U-turn is “a huge start in righting the wrongs”, but fears it won’t be enough to save many pubs.

“We can’t stress enough how much this U-turn has been desperately needed in a sector that means so much more than pints and pies,” he told The Independent.

“The government’s acceptance that a U-turn is needed sadly isn’t going to be enough to save many pubs, but it’s a huge start in righting the wrongs of successive crippling Budgets for the sector.

“If we can see the value in rethinking the business rates reform then it’s not too much to ask that rather than the government put us back in the situation we were a few months ago - but take this moment to committing to some action that will actively save these vital businesses in our communities.

He added: “Our pubs, their rich history & the social impact they have are the lifeblood of so many of our communities. The impact a pub closure has on the lives of not only those employed there but the people around it is far reaching, these are places that add social value, stave off loneliness and provide hundreds of thousands of jobs to under 25’s who have never found it more difficult to get into work.”

‘An open pub pays tax - a closed one doesn’t’

Fiona Hornsby, 45, who runs three pubs in Liverpool, said the U-turn is “wonderful news”, but says it would “be better if the new increased ratable value is scrapped too”.

“It’s definitely good news, as any cost increase will unfortunately have to be passed on to the customer and in a cost of living crisis it’s not ideal, with less money to spend pubs become a treat,” she told The Independent.

But she said the many government U-turns are “becoming farcical”, adding: “They’re clearly not listening to trade bodies or business leaders in any meaningful way.”

“An open pub pays tax - a closed one doesn’t,” she said, adding that one of her pubs now has a rates valuation 40 per cent higher than the rent. “The Labour Party made a manifesto promise that business rates would be overhauled and a new fairer system would come in to help the high street.”

‘No one can really plan or think’

Alex Greig, who owns Fuggles Beer Cafe in Tunbridge Wells, said while any reversal in business rates reform would be “positive”, the government needs to do more to help struggling small businesses.

Mr Greig said any U-turn in business rates reform would be “helpful” but “nowhere near enough” to save small businesses, who have suffered from soaring energy bills, national insurance hikes, and increases to the minimum wage.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and I’ve never known anything like the bottom line destruction we are currently seeing,” he told The Independent.

He said the government’s current phased approach to reducing business rates discounts is simply “kicking the can down the road” and accused ministers of “prolonging the doom”.

“We just need it to stop,” he added.

He added the government’s inconsistent approach to policy made it difficult for people like him to make big decisions.

“No one can really plan or think,” he said. “Make your mind up - it's bonkers.”

Government ‘must act before it’s too late’

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has said it is “heartening” the government is listening to the sector, but advised a pub-specific business rates relief is the “simplest” way to help the industry.”

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the BBPA, said: “The clock is ticking for too many pubs who fear that they won't survive shocking new bills.

“It's heartening that Government is listening to the sector and seems willing to deliver on their promise to support pubs, but they must act before it's too late.

“A pub-specific business rates relief is the quickest, simplest, and fairest way to ensure our locals don't vanish, jobs aren't lost, and communities don't lose precious hubs.”