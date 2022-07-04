New public buildings to have separate female and male toilets, government announces

All new public buildings should have separate male and female toilets, according to new government plans.

It follows a call for evidence submitted by the the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) which found that some women had safety concerns over the rise in gender neutral toilets. The individuals felt they were losing privacy and being unfairly disadvantaged, it said.

A wide range of views were gathered, including from pregnant women, older people, disabled people and people who come under the protected characteristic of gender reassignment.

The government said that the approach will mean women - who may need to use facilities more often because of pregnancy and sanitary needs - have appropriate facilities.

Today’s announcement also outlined that separate unisex (or universal) toilets should be provided if there is space, but added that should not come “at the expense of female toilets.”

Disabled toilet provision will not be affected by the changes, the DLUHC added.

Minister for Equalities Kemi Badenoch MP said: “It is vital that women feel safe and comfortable when using public facilities, and that their needs are respected.

“These changes will ensure that separate toilets for men and women are preserved at the same time as providing universal toilets for those that want them. This is a common sense approach.”

The government said that a consultation will be launched in the autumn, which will also consider the design of unisex self-contained cubicles to maximise privacy and whether improvements to disabled persons toilets should be made.

The changes will be made through building regulations and guidance, it added.