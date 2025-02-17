Revealed: The shocking number of pubs that closed for good last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British pub industry is facing a crisis, with around six pubs closing every week in 2024, resulting in approximately 4,500 job losses, according to the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA).

The industry body warns that urgent government intervention is needed to prevent further “completely avoidable” closures.

New figures from the BBPA reveal a bleak picture for the sector, with 289 pubs in England and Wales permanently shutting their doors last year. London was the hardest hit region, witnessing the closure of 34 pubs.

These closures come as pubs grapple with a perfect storm of economic challenges. Rising interest rates have increased borrowing costs for businesses, while energy bills remain stubbornly high.

Simultaneously, the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, impacting consumer spending and leaving less disposable income for pub visits. The BBPA stresses the need for government support to help pubs navigate these difficult trading conditions and ensure their survival as vital community hubs.

Pubs are set to come under further pressure when a raft of cost increases linked to the October Budget, such as higher National Insurance contributions and an increase in the minimum wage, come into force in April.

The trade body has warned that the cumulative impact of the Budget will create an extra £650 million in costs for the sector, worsening the outlook for publicans.

It urged the Government to overhaul the current business rates system of property tax for high street firms, including pubs, to help ease the burden on the sector.

Many firms are also due to face increased costs in April, due to a planned reduction in the business rates discount for hospitality, leisure and retail firms from 75% to 40%.

open image in gallery A pub with its doors closed ( Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire )

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “The scale of these closures is completely avoidable because pubs are doing a brisk trade.

“Consumer demand is there, however, profits are being wiped out with sky high bills and pubs are facing yet more rates and costs come April.

“We’re right behind Labour’s mission to supercharge growth and can deliver this economic boost across the UK, but only if it is easier for pubs to keep their doors open.

“Government must urgently bring in meaningful business rates reform and phase in new employment costs so pubs can keep boosting the economy, supporting local jobs, and remaining at the heart of communities.”

The latest data means that the number of pubs in England and Wales dropped from 47,613 in 2019 to 45,345 in 2024, the BBPA said.

A Government spokesman said: “Thriving pubs are often at the heart of our communities, and we’re taking action to support them by introducing a permanent, new lower business rate from 2026.

“More than half of all UK employers will either see a cut or no change in their National Insurance bills next year, and we’re doing more to support our high streets by tackling anti-social behaviour and empty properties.”