Pubs to stay open until 1am over June bank holiday weekend to mark Queen’s jubilee

Pubs and bars in England and Wales are set to have extended opening hours over the June bank holiday to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The new licensing hours will cover Thursday 2 June to Saturday 4 June, with hours extended from 11pm to 1am, and will also include nightclubs. However the new hours will not cover supermarkets and off-licenses.

Home secretary Priti Patel will pass a special order today that will that will give revellers the opportunity to further celebrate the 70th year of the Queen’s reign.

Ms Patel said: “Her Majesty The Queen is an example to us all – she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness, and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.

“This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty The Queen and mark her incredible service to our country.”

Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British ruler, became Queen on 6 February 1952 following the death of her father George VI. She was coronated more than a year later on 2 June 1953.

In February, she became the first ever British head of state to have been on the throne for 70 years.

