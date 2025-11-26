Puffin numbers plummet on conservation islands in ‘concerning’ new survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Puffin numbers on the internationally important Farne Islands have plummeted by almost a quarter, a new survey reveals.

The National Trust, which manages the Northumberland coast islands, reported breeding pairs fell 23 per cent, from 50,103 in 2024 to 38,500 this year.

While significant, the trust cautioned against interpreting this as a sudden population decline, stressing the need for long-term trend monitoring.

This is because counting puffins is a “notoriously complex task”, National Trust head of nature conservation Ben McCarthy said.

“There is no single perfect method, and annual variations in survey conditions, puffin behaviour, and environmental factors all influence the count,” he said.

“While the decline in numbers is concerning, it’s important to view this year’s results within the broader context of global puffin trends.”

open image in gallery Puffins on the Farne Islands ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

National Trust experts said the bird flu outbreak in 2022 and 2023 did not affect the puffin population as badly as other species.

But factors which may have affected their numbers include extreme weather such as Storm Arwen, soil erosion and the expanding grey seal colony.

Rangers will put measures in place to deter seals from disturbing the puffin burrows during the birds’ breeding season.

Sophia Jackson, Farne Islands area ranger, said: “We know puffins are facing challenges globally, from climate change to shifting food sources.

“What we’re seeing on the Farnes is part of a much bigger picture.

“This year’s census doesn’t necessarily mean puffins are disappearing overnight – but it does reinforce the need for consistent, long-term data.”

open image in gallery The number of Northern Fulmars on the Farne Islands is well up from 2024 ( Getty Images )

The Farnes attract around 200,000 seabirds every nesting season and the survey has revealed encouraging trends in other species.

The National Trust said the Northern Fulmar numbers were up from 106 pairs in 2024 to 235 and Common Eiders are up 50 per cent.

The numbers of Greater Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, European Shags and Razorbills were also up.

Arctic Terns, another species for which the Farnes are known, increased by over 26 per cent on 2024 figures, from 410 to 519 nesting pairs, which was welcomed as they face increasing pressure from climate change and food availability.

The 28 Farne Islands, some of which are submerged with the tides, stand one-and-a-half miles out to sea and are an internationally recognised haven for wildlife.