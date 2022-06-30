Bernie Ecclestone says he would ‘take bullet’ for Putin in bizarre GMB interview

The former F1 boss said Putin ‘believed he was doing the right thing’ with Ukraine invasion

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 30 June 2022 08:37
Bernie Ecclestone says he would still 'take a bullet' for 'first-class' Vladimir Putin

Former F1 executive Bernie Ecclestone has called Vladimir Putin a “first class person” and claimed he “would take a bullet for him”.

In a bizarre interview with Good Morning Britain, the 91-year-old was asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin.

To which, Mr Ecclestone replied: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt but I would still take a bullet.”

Vladimir Putin and Bernie Ecclestone during the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia in September 2018

(Getty Images)

When asked why he would take such drastic action, Mr Ecclestone said: “Because he’s a first class person, and what he’s doing is something that he believed was the right thing.”

“Unfortunately he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from time to time. And when you’ve made a mistake you have to do your best to get out of it.”

Mr Ecclestone also made comments about the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky being a former comedian, saying: “It looks as though he wants to continue that profession.”

More follows....

