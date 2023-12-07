Jump to content

Russian spies targeting UK politicians, MPs warned

PA Reporter
Thursday 07 December 2023 11:25
(The Independent)

Private conversations of high-profile politicians and civil servants have been compromised by Russia’s principal security service during “sustained” attempts to interfere in UK politics, a Foreign Office minister has said.

Leo Docherty issued a statement in the Commons in which he said a cyber influence campaign by a group known as Star Blizzard, “almost certainly” a subordinate of an FSB cyber unit, had “selectively leaked and amplified information” since 2015.

Mr Docherty said the group had conducted an exercise known as spear-phishing to steal information from a “significant” number of parliamentarians from multiple political parties.

MPs were told sanctions would be imposed on two members of Star Blizzard, including one who is understood to be an FSB intelligence officer.

Mr Docherty said the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Office to be told “these actions have consequences”.

