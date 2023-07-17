Queen’s first birthday since coronation to be marked with gun salute in London

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Queen is to celebrate her first birthday since the coronation, with a gun salute taking place in London to mark the occasion.

Camilla turns 76 on Monday, following a week in which she went to Wimbledon and visited Cornwall.

It is her first birthday since being crowned Queen beside the King during the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

A 41-gun salute by The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery Battery will take place in the capital’s Green Park at noon on Monday.

Dog walkers have been advised to avoid the area as the gun fire will be “very loud” and possibly “startling”.

Camilla, joined by her sister Annabel Elliot, made a surprise visit to Wimbledon on Wednesday.

She spoke to a ball boy and two ball girls as well as staff working at the grounds before heading to the Royal Box to watch the tennis on Centre Court.

On Thursday, Charles and Camilla visited St Ives, where the couple received applause and cheers from waiting crowds.