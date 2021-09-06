Queen hosts Boris Johnson and family at Balmoral

Boris Johnson spent the weekend as a guest of the Queen at her Scottish estate in the first face-to-face meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister’s official spokesman confirmed Mr Johnson arrived at Balmoral on Saturday before returning to London on Monday, but declined to go into further details.

“The PM was in Balmoral over the weekend. It was an entirely private visit,” the spokesman said.

He declined to confirm reports that the prime minister was accompanied by his wife, Carrie, and their 16-month old son, Wilfred.

The couple last visited the Queen’s Scottish retreat in 2019.

Last year’s trip was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

It is reported this year’s visit was the 95-year-old Queen’s first opportunity to be introduced to Wilfred.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Symonds last visited the Queen’s Scottish retreat in 2019 (Neil Hall/EPA)

The monarch has been staying at her private Scottish estate, where she traditionally spends her summer break.

She has been visited by family including her son Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Additional reporting by Press Association