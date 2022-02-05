Queen announces she wants Camilla to be Queen Consort when Charles becomes king

The Queen expressed her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

She used her Platinum Jubilee message – celebrating her 70th year as the monarch – to set out her hopes for her daughter-in-law, once a royal mistress, to be called Queen.

The Queen, who at 95-years-old has spent the majority of her life as head of the royal family, has also shared her succession support for her eldest son as monarch.

She said in the written message: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Charles and Camilla were “touched and honoured” by the Queen’s gesture, Clarence House said.

The prince will make his own public declaration on Sunday celebrating his mother’s Jubilee.

A spokesman for the couple said: “The Prince of Wales will be issuing a statement of congratulation to the Queen on Accession Day.

“He and the Duchess of Cornwall are touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words.”

More follows